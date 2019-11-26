Protest Rife in Georgia for Delay in Electoral Reform

Protesters, who have demanded proportional representation system for the general elections, faced intervention of the security forces early Tuesday in Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi.

Protesters were disbanded by security forces after closing the entrances of the parliament building to protest the ruling Georgian Dream Party, which did not support the amendment.

Some protesters were detained after the brawl between police and demonstrators.

Protesters met last week in front of the parliament and did not allow the deputies to enter the building.

Protests began in June, when Sergei Gavrilov, a Communist deputy of the Russian State Duma, addressed the assembly from the speaker’s seat during a forum of lawmakers from Orthodox countries sparking an uproar.

Protesters who took part in the demonstrations lasting for weeks, demanded the change of the electoral system, which was accepted by the Georgian government.

