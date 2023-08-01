Protesters burn corrupt politicians cars in Niger

ALBAWABA - Videos roamed social media showing protesters in Niger burning luxury cars belonging to corrupt politicians in the ousted government in retaliation for allowing the country's situation to deteriorate, causing them to starve and live miserable lives.

The coup was staged by a group of soldiers calling themselves the "National Council for the Restoration of Democracy and Security," and it resulted in the removal of President Bazoum on July 26.

General Omar Tchiani, who had served as Commander of the Presidential Guard for nearly a decade, is believed to be the suspected mastermind behind the coup.

النيجر بعد الانقلاب...



أشخاص يقومون بحرق السيارات الفارهة للسياسيين الفاسدين في الحكومة السابقة انتقاماً منهم لأنهم سبب في تجويعهم وعيشهم حياة بائسة.pic.twitter.com/OZX9vnRG8n — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) July 31, 2023

Amid the unrest, the French Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that it will be evacuating French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday.

France has kept troops in the region for a decade, assisting in the fight against an Islamist insurgency, but some people believe the former colonial power should stop meddling in their internal affairs.

"Considering the situation in Niamey, the violence against our embassy the day before yesterday, and the fact that the air space is shut and our citizens cannot leave by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its citizens and (other) European citizens who want to leave the country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the Niger military coup marched through the streets of the capital city, protesting France, the country's former colonial power, carrying Russian flags and setting a door at the French Embassy ablaze before being dispersed by the army.

As the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in Nigeria's capital Abuja to address the situation in Niger, the country's military junta, along with other African Military leaders, warned against any external meddling in the country's internal affairs.