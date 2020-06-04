Protesters Clash With Police Outside The US Embassy in Athens

Clashes took place between demonstrators and riot police outside the US Embassy in Athens on Wednesday during a march over the death of an American black man, George Floyd.

Floyd was suffocated after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis city of Minnesota.



Demonstrators held banners with Floyd's last words "I can't breath" and chanted slogans against US police violence.

According to police reports, demonstrators started throwing fire bombs and rocks at officers outside the Embassy while fires were lit at the surrounding bins. Police responded with tear gas.

The march, which started just after 8 pm local time, was organized by leftist groups.

