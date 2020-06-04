  1. Home
  3. Protesters Clash With Police Outside The US Embassy in Athens

Published June 4th, 2020 - 06:13 GMT
A protester walks among tear gas during clashes in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, on June 3, 2020, after George Floyd, an unarmed black man died after a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, USA. Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP
Highlights
Demonstrators throw fire bombs and rocks at police officers.

Clashes took place between demonstrators and riot police outside the US Embassy in Athens on Wednesday during a march over the death of an American black man, George Floyd.  

Floyd was suffocated after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis city of Minnesota.


Demonstrators held banners with Floyd's last words "I can't breath" and chanted slogans against US police violence.  

According to police reports, demonstrators started throwing fire bombs and rocks at officers outside the Embassy while fires were lit at the surrounding bins. Police responded with tear gas.  

The march, which started just after 8 pm local time, was organized by leftist groups.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

