Protests Rock Sudan as People Call For Civilian Rule

ALBAWABA - Sudan continues on the boil with people taking to the streets. News is continuing all over the social media of protests around the country including in Khartoum and the different towns surrounding it.

The protests now enter the eight month after the military coup that took place in the country last October. Both the deadlock between the protesters and the military doesn't seem to be abating as people continue to look for ways to bring the country on the democratic path and seek ways to improve their harsh cost of living.

One Killed in Renewed Anti-coup Protests in Sudan https://t.co/oG0IEgTGL0 — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) May 21, 2022

The last protests took place in Khartoum and Omdurman, the country's second largest city against the military rule of Abdul Fatah Al Burhan. The protests on 23 May 2022, are set to continue.

Protests are being hashtagged under (#Sudan #Omdurman and #Khartoum) with people said to be in their thousands in a state of anguish. They want a return to civilian rule. In Khartoum it was reported by TRT that police fired teargas at crows of protesters and there was clashes between them.

Thousands of people protest in Sudan's capital Khartoum and the city of Omdurman to denounce the military coup in October pic.twitter.com/murI67tiCW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 24, 2022

The last mass demonstrations resulted in one death, bringing the number of those killed since the nationwide protests last 25 October, 2021 with total deaths so far reaching 96.

The latest victim, who was not identified, died from "a bullet to the chest" in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement as quoted in Ashraq Al Awsat.

In the last protests 125 people were injured as reported on different media websites.