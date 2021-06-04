Protests in Sudan on The 2nd Anniversary of The 2019 Massacre

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2021 - 04:55 GMT
Sudanese protest on second anniversary of massacre in front of army headquarters
The rally falls on the second anniversary of the violent dispersal of a protest camp outside the army headquarters in Khartoum which brought about the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP
Highlights
Demonstrators stand in front of prime minister’s office to demand justice for victims

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters demonstrated across Khartoum on Thursday on the second anniversary of the June 3, 2019 massacre in front of army headquarters.

Protesters stood in front of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's office and demanded justice for the more than 100 people who have been killed.

Demonstrators demanded accountability for the victims.


Hamdok stressed that the government will protect protesters and ban any attempt at violence against them.

The government formed a special investigation committee to probe the killings.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

