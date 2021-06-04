Protests in Sudan on The 2nd Anniversary of The 2019 Massacre

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters demonstrated across Khartoum on Thursday on the second anniversary of the June 3, 2019 massacre in front of army headquarters.
Protesters stood in front of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's office and demanded justice for the more than 100 people who have been killed.
الثائرة الصغيرة ✊ 💚#مليونية_3_يونيو pic.twitter.com/cEfchKcS0T— seraj omer (@Serjyooo) June 3, 2021
Demonstrators demanded accountability for the victims.
Hamdok stressed that the government will protect protesters and ban any attempt at violence against them.
حشود الثوار تتوافد إلى اعتصام مشرحة التميز ✌️#مليونية_3_يونيو pic.twitter.com/4txfkAvFBm— seraj omer (@Serjyooo) June 3, 2021
The government formed a special investigation committee to probe the killings.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi