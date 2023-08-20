Protests take over Daraa and other cities across Syria

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of Syrians have taken to the streets to protest against declining living conditions and the Bashar al-Assad regime, with protestors raising the Syrian revolutionary flag and chanting, "Bashar … Go! We want to live!".

A nationwide strike was declared in the Druze-majority city of Suweida, and hundreds of demonstrators yelled anti-regime slogans.

Protests erupted when the Syrian currency fell to an all-time low of 15,000 Syrian pounds per US dollar on Tuesday, August 15, down from 7,000 at the start of the year. The Syrian government also raised gas prices this week and has gradually reduced subsidies for essential commodities such as heating and cooking fuel.