Protests Take Place in London Against El Sisi’s Visit

Demonstrators protested on Monday against Egypt's president in London, where he is attending a U.K.-Africa investment summit upon the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Protesters gathered upon the call of the Istanbul-based Egyptian Revolutionary Council in front of the Intercontinental Hotel O2, where the summit is being held, and chanted slogans and held posters against Johnson and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



The head of Egyptian Revolutionary Council Maha Azzam told Anadolu Agency that all "free Egyptians" had gathered there to protest the presence of Sisi.

"General Sisi is a killer, he is a killer of innocent Egyptians," Azzam stressed.

Azzam said the group had also submitted a request for Sisi's arrest for committing torture.

A legal chambers in the U.K. has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Sisi on Sunday for his role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country's first democratically-elected president.

Morsi was ousted in a military coup by Sisi in 2013 and died during trial last June.

