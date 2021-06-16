Protests in Tunisia Erupt Again Against Police Violence

Protests have erupted in Tunisia’s capital Tripoli against police violence. The demonstrations, which have now spread to different parts of the city, point to a failure in the revolution that occurred more than a decade ago to reform the police and security forces. The most recent protests began after 32-year-old Ahmed Ben Ammar died whilst in police custody. The authorities are stating that he died after ingesting marijuana, but his family believes he died as a result of brutal po

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank