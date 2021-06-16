  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Protests in Tunisia Erupt Again Against Police Violence

Protests in Tunisia Erupt Again Against Police Violence

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published June 16th, 2021 - 10:29 GMT
Tunisian protesters take to the streets against corruption, police repression, and neoliberal reforms (AFP/FILE)
Protests have erupted in Tunisia’s capital Tripoli against police violence. The demonstrations, which have now spread to different parts of the city, point to a failure in the revolution that occurred more than a decade ago to reform the police and security forces.  The most recent protests began after 32-year-old Ahmed Ben Ammar died whilst in police custody. The authorities are stating that he died after ingesting marijuana, but his family believes he died as a result of brutal po

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...