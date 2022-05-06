Putin Apologizes for Foreign Minister's Remarks on Jews, Hitler

  1. Home
Published May 6th, 2022 - 06:32 GMT
This combination of file pictures created on March 5, 2022, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attending a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 2, 2022, and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking at Mediterranean coastal city of Herzliya on November 23, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised on May 5, 2022 to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for remarks made by his foreign minister who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood". (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev and JACK GUEZ / various sources / AFP)

The Israeli prime minister accepted the Russian president's apology over Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remarks on Jews, according to the Israeli government on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennett had a phone call and discussed Lavrov's remarks on Jews, the Israeli government press office said.

The statement noted that Bennett accepted Putin's apology for Lavrov's statements, and thanked him for explaining his stance on the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.

The two also discussed the evacuation of civilians, including wounded civilians, through a U.N. and Red Cross humanitarian corridor.

According to Kremlin's statement early Thursday, Putin recalled that some 40% of 6 million Jews that were tortured in ghettos and concentration camps and killed by the Nazis during punitive operations were citizens of the Soviet Union, and conveyed his wishes of health and well-being to veterans living in Israel.

"On the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, which is celebrated in Russia and Israel on May 9, Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennett stressed the special significance of this date for the peoples of both countries, who cherish the historical truth about the events of those years and honor the memory of all the fallen, including the victims of the Holocaust," the statement said.

Bennett, in turn, noted the decisive contribution of the Red Army to victory over Nazism, the statement also noted.

In an interview with an Italian television channel on Sunday, Lavrov had said the fact that Ukraine’s president is Jewish does not contradict Moscow’s claims that it launched an attack to “denazify” the country.

“I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” he added.

 

