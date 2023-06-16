Putin & bin Zayed discuss UAE-Russia ties & Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, where he expressed his contentment with the advancing bilateral relations between Russia and the UAE. Putin hailed the UAE as an outstanding partner, highlighting the mutual advantages resulting from their fruitful collaboration.

Notably, President Putin extended his gratitude to the UAE for its valuable contribution in resolving humanitarian issues associated with prisoner exchanges in Ukraine. This acknowledgment highlights the UAE's active role in fostering diplomatic solutions.

President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed discussions with President Putin on their nations' strategic partnership. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to support the alliance and expressed readiness to assist in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Moreover, Russia and the UAE share a close cooperative relationship through the OPEC+ oil alliance, further solidifying their ties and facilitating effective collaboration in the energy sector.

Overall, the meeting between President Putin and President Al Nahyan signifies the ongoing growth of bilateral relations between Russia and the UAE, emphasizing their commitment to fruitful cooperation in various spheres and their respective roles in promoting global stability.