Putin Expresses Gratitude to Voters After Winning Controversial Presidential Election

President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to the nation after winning a landslide victory in the presidential election, in which he garnered nearly 77 percent of the votes. Widespread ballot-box stuffing was reported.

Addressing a crowd in his electoral campaign headquarters on Sunday night, Putin thanked the voters for their support and said Russia had a great future ahead of it.

From the 99.8 percent of ballots counted, Putin reportedly received 76.67 of the votes, according to Russia’s central election commission on Monday.

No serious complaints about violations have been registered, said the commission, however videos of ballot-box stuffing have surfaced on social media.

“I see in this, at the very least, a recognition of what has been done over the past few years in very difficult conditions. I see trust and hope in this; hope among our people that we will continue to work just as intensively, just as responsibly, and even more effectively,” he said.

“Thank you that we have such a powerful, multi-million member team. I am a member of your team,” the Russian leader said.

Putin promised that “we are bound for success,” adding, “We will think about the future of our great motherland, about the future of our children, and by doing so we are surely destined for success.”

In his second consecutive and fourth six years in office, the popular president of Russia is expected to continue Moscow’s assertive presence in the international arena as strongly as before.

Ahead of the vote, Putin had seen his approval ratings skyrocketed since the last election in 2012, with many analysts saying the rise in his popularity is mainly due to his successful policies toward regional issues, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Putin has vowed to use his new term to boost Russia’s defenses against the West and to raise living standards.

