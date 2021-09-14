Putin in Isolation Over Possible Covid-19 Infection

  1. Home
Published September 14th, 2021 - 10:03 GMT
Russian President Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects the "Zapad-2021" joint military drills of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus at the Mulino army base in the Nizhny Novgorod region, some 350 kilometers east of Moscow, on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Sergei Savostyanov / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
Russian president in self-isolate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been placed in a self-isolation after several Covid-19 infections detected inside his inner circle, according to the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The Kremlin added that the president is 'absolutely healthy' despite Covid-19 infections discovered among his entourage.

Earlier this day, the Russian leader held talks with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. During the meeting Putin slammed foreign forces continuous deployment in Syria.

Tags:PutinRussian PresidentRussiaSyria

