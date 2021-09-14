Putin in Isolation Over Possible Covid-19 Infection

Highlights
Russian president in self-isolate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been placed in a self-isolation after several Covid-19 infections detected inside his inner circle, according to the Kremlin on Tuesday.
The Kremlin added that the president is 'absolutely healthy' despite Covid-19 infections discovered among his entourage.
Earlier this day, the Russian leader held talks with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. During the meeting Putin slammed foreign forces continuous deployment in Syria.
