Putin to Stay as President For Two More Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a bill, allowing him to hold the presidential office for two more terms.
The bill also sets additional requirements for presidential nominees – only a Russian citizen above 35 who has permanently resided in Russia for at least 25 years, and never had citizenship or a residence permit of another state can be nominated for the presidential office.
This provision does not apply to Russians who "previously had the citizenship of a state that was adopted or part of which was adopted in the Russian Federation under the federal constitutional law."
Last year, Russia held a vote on constitutional amendments. Currently, Russian lawmakers are making the existing legislation in line with the new version of the constitution.
