Putin to Stay as President For Two More Terms

Published April 6th, 2021 - 06:12 GMT
Putin signs into law bill to allow him two more terms as president
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses on the occasion of the Day of the National Guard Troops, in Moscow, on March 27, 2021. Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / Sputnik / AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a bill, allowing him to hold the presidential office for two more terms.

The bill also sets additional requirements for presidential nominees – only a Russian citizen above 35 who has permanently resided in Russia for at least 25 years, and never had citizenship or a residence permit of another state can be nominated for the presidential office.


This provision does not apply to Russians who "previously had the citizenship of a state that was adopted or part of which was adopted in the Russian Federation under the federal constitutional law."

Last year, Russia held a vote on constitutional amendments. Currently, Russian lawmakers are making the existing legislation in line with the new version of the constitution.

