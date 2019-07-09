Qatar and Jordan Appoint New Ambassadors After a 2-Year Row

Qatar and Jordan will appoint their respective ambassadors to Amman and Doha, after more than two years of diplomatic row.

"We are establishing full diplomatic relationships with Qatar," Ahid Suwaydat, Jordan Director of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday.

The news comes one month after the deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, visited Amman and offered economic support, as well as ten thousand job opportunities in Doha for young Jordanians.

In June 2017, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Doha following a regional diplomatic crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran. Doha categorically denies the claims.

The four countries expelled Qataris, and the country's only land border with Saudi Arabia has been closed for the past year. Jordan similarly expelled Qatar's ambassador to the kingdom.

The Saudi-led bloc have demanded Doha accepts a list of 13 conditions, including shutting Al Jazeera and The New Arab, to open a dialogue to resolve the conflict.





Mediation efforts, mainly led by the emir of fellow Gulf state Kuwait, have so far failed to break the deadlock.

While the crisis has shaken the politics of the region, it has also had serious impact on the lives of ordinary civilians on the ground.

A report published last month revealed that the blockade had separated families, disrupted imports, including medical resources and construction materials, among other obstacles for Qatar.

In January, the UN's human rights office accused the four countries of orchestrating a hate campaign against Qatar, which included threats to kill the country's emir.​

