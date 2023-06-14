Qatar Emir set to visit Iraq

ALBAWABA According to a report from Anadolu Agency, the Iraqi government has announced that Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is scheduled to visit Iraq on Thursday.

Basim Al-Awadi, the government spokesman, emphasized that the Qatari leader's visit holds significant political and economic importance. However, the Qatari authorities have not yet confirmed the visit.

الحكومة العراقية : أمير #قطر تميم بن حمد آل ثاني سيزور #بغداد يوم غد الخميس#الشرقية_نيوز pic.twitter.com/o3BYM73spt — AlSharqiya TV - قناة الشرقية (@alsharqiyatv) June 14, 2023

In recent years, there has been a notable improvement in the relations between Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar.

This positive shift has been characterized by the reopening of embassies and the exchange of official visits, aiming to enhance bilateral ties. These developments began after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.