Qatar extends Hayya card validity till 2024

Published January 30th, 2023 - 11:32 GMT
ALBAWABA - Qatar extended by one year the validity of Hayya card, which allows visitors residency and visa-free entry into the country, the Qatari interior ministry said Monday.

The card was used during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in Qatar. It allowed visitors easier entry procedures and residency in the country during the tournament.

The ministry said the card will remain effective until Jan. 24, 2024.

Based on the decision, visitors who hold the Hayya card are required to present proof of a confirmed hotel reservation, and a valid passport upon arrival. A roundtrip airline ticket and health insurance coverage are also requisites for all visitors.

