Qatar not optimistic about restoring relations with Syria

ALBAWABA - Qatar said that there is no reason for optimism, in the time being, regarding the restoration of relations with Syria and its return to the Arab League.

It stipulated the existence of real developments inside Syria in a way that satisfies the aspirations of the Syrian people, or that there be an Arab consensus on these positive developments inside Syria.

أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية القطرية ماجد الأنصاري على ثبات موقف بلاده تجاه سوريا، وعدم التطبيع مع نظام الأسد.

وقال الأنصاري إن قطر تدعم جميع المبادرات التي تهدف إلى إيجاد سلام شامل في سوريا يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوري، وتدعم أيضاً الجهود العربية والدولية في هذا الإطار pic.twitter.com/wQcwKnjgNI — أوطان بوست (@awtan_post) March 28, 2023

“At the present time, there is no reason for optimism about the proximity of normalization with the Syrian regime and its return to the Arab League,” said Majed Ansari, spokesperson of Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ansari stressed the "steadiness of the Qatari position" in this matter. However, he also said that the State of Qatar deals with the Syrian issue as one of the priorities of Arab issues.

According to the spokesperson, finding a real solution to the Syrian crisis would be based on a real response to popular demands, and that there should be no "betrayal of bloodshed" to achieve these aspirations.

وزير الخارجية القطري: الدول العربية لم تتوصل إلى توافق حول العلاقات مع سوريا#سوريا، #دولة_قطر، #الحرب_السورية 👇https://t.co/ntQZQX3CGj

قال المتحدث باسم وزير الخارجية القطري ماجد بن محمد الأنصاري، الثلاثاء، إن الدول العربية لا تلتزم بوجهة نظر واحدة بشأن تطبيع العلاقات مع الق pic.twitter.com/sUE8H5Ix3i — علىّْ الدين الإخباري (@n5Flql0ck7W1qKJ) March 29, 2023

Since the onset of the Syrian war, the Gulf states have announced the cessation of relations with Syria.

But, after the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb.6 and claimed the lives of thousands in Syria and led to the collapse of buildings and the displacement of citizens, official visits have been made to Damascus in order to gradually restore relations with it.

📌شدد المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية القطرية ماجد الأنصاري على "ثبات الموقف القطري" تجاه سوريا، مشيراً إلى أنه "لا يوجد إجماع عربي على التطبيع مع النظام في الوقت الحالي"، مؤكداً أن قطر لن تخون دماء ضحايا الأزمة السورية.

📌ورداً على سؤال حول موقف قطر من التطبيع العربي الحاصل… pic.twitter.com/w858Nu0Vxx — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) March 29, 2023

Recently, Saudi Arabia opened the door to a possible dialogue with Syria, especially on humanitarian issues, while the United Arab Emirates is leading Middle Eastern efforts to revive relations with Damascus.