Qatar seeks to dampen world criticism over workers' rights

Qatar’s labor minister responded Monday to allegations about the conditions of migrant workers involved in construction work for the World Cup, saying a mechanism is already in place for those seeking compensation.

In response to boycott calls from some politicians and human rights organizations in European countries following reports of some workers dying or being injured during the construction work, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri said: “Have you ever boycotted any previous editions of the World Cup?”

“I just would like to confirm that each and every one of you is welcomed in Qatar to attend the matches,” he added.

Touching on allegations that some workers in Qatar have been unjustly treated, Al Marri said “there is a mechanism to which everyone can resort in order to seek remedy and get compensation.”

“At least $350 million has been given as compensation to workers,” he said.

The allegations about his country may have derived from a lack of communication, he said, adding the proper information on the issue should be received from the right source.

Al Marri invited everyone to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, saying: “I can confirm to you that the Qatar World Cup will be the best in football history.”

The 2022 World Cup, hosted by the Gulf nation of Qatar, is set to kick off on Nov. 20 and end on Dec. 18.

Ahead of the World Cup, some politicians and human rights defenders in European countries are calling for a boycott of the sporting event, accusing the country of human rights violations.

Members of the European Parliament also held discussions on conditions for foreign workers in Qatar.

This article is reproduced from its original source.