Qatari Amir, Wife Sheikha Jawaher Meet The King of Spain

Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani attended the state dinner banquet hosted by HM King Felipe VI of Spain and HM Queen Letizia, in honor of Their Highnesses at the Royal Palace on Tuesday.

The Amir was presented with the Collar of the Order of Isabella the Catholic from HM King Felipe VI, which is the highest decoration granted to heads of state and high-ranking personalities, as an expression of the strength of relations between the two countries. On his part, HH the Amir presented HM King Felipe VI with the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, in an embodiment of the bonds of friendship between the two friendly countries and peoples.

HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani was presented with the Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic from HM Queen Letizia. On her part, HH Sheikha Jawaher presented the HM Queen of Spain with the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash.

Prior of the dinner banquet, HH the Amir gave a speech which he began by expressing his deep thanks and appreciation to HM King Felipe VI for the welcome and generous hospitality accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation, and for what was included in His Majesty's speech of feelings of amity and deep friendship that binds the two countries. HH the Amir underlined his keenness to continue enhancing and strengthening the ties that bring the two countries together for the good and interest of the two friendly peoples.



On the relations between the two countries, HH the Amir said that Qatar and Spain will celebrate this year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that since their establishment, these relations have been characterized by continuous development and growing, and increasing cooperation in all fields, especially education, health, investment, energy and economy. With regard to the Qatari investments in Spain, HH the Amir affirmed Qatar's confidence in the strength of the Spanish economy, noting that he had directed today to increase these investments to $5 billion in the coming years. HH the Amir added that the State of Qatar is currently one of the largest Arab investors in Spain.

The Amir expressed his congratulations to HM King Felipe VI and the Spanish people on their national football team qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. HH the Amir invited HM the King and HM the Queen to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament and the matches they like to watch, looking forward to welcoming them in Doha.

At the conclusion of his speech, HH the Amir renewed his thanks to HM the King of Spain for the hospitality and honor accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation, wishing His Majesty continued health, happiness and success, and the friendly Spanish people further progress and prosperity.

The banquet was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, businessmen and high-ranking officials.

On the Spanish side, the banquet was attended by HE the Prime Minister Dr. Pedro Sanchez, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, HE President of the Senate Ander Gil, HE Speaker of the President of the Congress of Deputies Meritxell Batet, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the Senate and the Congress of Deputies, businessmen and senior officials.