Qatari Emir embarks on an official visit to Hungary

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 20th, 2023 - 06:39 GMT
Tamim bin Hamad
Tamim bin Hamad (L) and Hungarian Minister of Economic Development (R) in Budapest today. Twitter/@AmiriDiwan
Highlights
ALBAWABA- Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has embarked on an official visit to Hungary. Arriving in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, today, Sunday, in response to an invitation from Hungarian President Katalin Novák, the Emir's visit aims to reinforce bilateral relations between the two nations.

 Upon his arrival at Budapest International Airport, he received a warm welcome from Hungarian Minister of Economic Development Márton Nagy and members of the diplomatic corps from both countries.

During this visit, Sheikh Tamim is scheduled to engage in discussions and meetings with Hungarian President Novák, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and several other senior Hungarian officials. 

The primary focus of these interactions, as outlined by Qatar News Agency "QNA," is to enhance cooperation between Qatar and Hungary across various sectors while also addressing crucial regional and international matters of mutual interest.
 

