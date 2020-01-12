Qatar's Emir in Tehran to Reduce Iran-US Tensions

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Tehran on Sunday, amid a rising tension between Iran and the U.S. following the killing of an Iranian general in a drone airstrike.

According to a statement by the Qatari Royal Court, Tamim will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and senior officials on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Qatari leader will also meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to discuss regional developments, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Tension soared in the region after the U.S. killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in a drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport earlier this month. Iran retaliated with firing a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Last week, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Tehran for talks aimed at easing tension in the region following Soleimani's killing.

