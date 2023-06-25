Qin Gang meets deputy FM Andrey Rudenko in Beijing

ALBAWABA - In the first public appearance of a Russian diplomat since the Wagner Group threatened to storm the Russian capital, China's foreign minister Qin Gang and Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko met on Sunday in Beijing.

"Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views with him on China-Russia relations," China's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the two also discussed "international and regional issues of common concern".

Some say that Rudenko's visit to one of Russia's biggest allies in the region comes at times when tension is still at all times high after the Wagner Group rebellion against Russian authorities.

Russia has always received China's unwavering support against interference in its internal affairs. "China will support Russia while stressing no interference of its internal affairs," prominent Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping told Reuters.