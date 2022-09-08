Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away at The Age of 96

Buckingham Palace has announced in grief the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries when she was 25 years old following the death of her father King George VI in February 1952.

A statement from Buckingham Palace was released earlier on Thursday saying the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Her doctors are concerned for her health, but say the 96-year-old monarch "remains comfortable", the BBC reported.

The family members of Queen Elizabeth II, including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, gathered at Balmoral to be beside her.

At Balmoral, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have arrived in cars at the gates of Balmoral Castle.

All the Queen’s children are now there plus her grandson and two daughter-in-laws. #QueenElizabeth #Queen pic.twitter.com/aiP6bEfodi — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

Prince Charles, the current Prince of Wales, will now become the King of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee in 2022 marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.

(Photo by: AFP / Mychele DANIAU)

About Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London to the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, on 21st, April, 1926. She was educated privately at home and began to undertake public duties during the World War II, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

Queen Elizabeth II married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, and their marriage lasted 73 years until his death in April 2021. She has four children Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; Princess Anne, the Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.