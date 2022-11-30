Queen Rania attends Buckingham reception to fight gender-based violence

Her Majesty Queen Rania attended a reception hosted by Her Majesty Queen Consort Camilla of the United Kingdom to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the reception is considered an important milestone of Queen Consort Camilla’s work in the area. During the reception, Queen Consort Camilla gave a speech on combating violence against women and girls, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

Her Majesty the Queen Consort with the Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde, Queen Rania of Jordan among others at Buckingham Palace as she talks of the ‘global pandemic of violent against women’ in a landmark speech pic.twitter.com/jzM0EPNnQo — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) November 29, 2022

At the reception, Queen Rania met with Queen Consort Camilla and a select group of guests, including, The Queen of the Belgians, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio, and a few senior members of the British government.

The reception was attended by royal figures from the UK and Europe, including Her Majesty The Queen of the Belgians, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and The Countess of Wessex. Also among the guests, were survivors of violence and their families, politicians, representatives of charity organisations working in the field, and ambassadors for the cause, including, Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland KC, among others.

Queen Consort Camilla has worked for years to raise awareness about violence against women, hearing first-hand from survivors, advocating on their behalf, and convening charities and key stakeholders to discuss these issues. Most recently, in Queen Consort Camilla’s first public solo engagement as Queen Consort, she visited Chelsea and Westminster Hospital to highlight their work supporting domestic abuse survivors, in collaboration with the charity SafeLives.

