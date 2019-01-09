Rafah Crossing Opened, Tuesday, for Those Returning to Gaza

Gaza,Palestine. Rafah Border Gate (Shutterstock)

The Rafah crossing was on Tuesday only opened for those returning to the Gaza Strip, after Hamas movement took over its administration following the withdrawal of Palestinian Authority (PA) employees.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Non Governmental Organizations (PNGO) Network warned from the dangerous situation in the enclave amid growing differences between Fatah and Hamas.

The Network expressed its deep concern over the ongoing developments in Gaza, particularly after Hamas security services launched arrest campaigns targeting Fatah leaders and members.

In a statement published by the German news agency (DPA), PNGO pointed to the seriousness of these developments and their repercussions, especially on freedoms, human rights and deteriorating living conditions.

The statement called for the immediate cessation of arrests and political summonses and the return of PA employees to the Rafah crossing.

Egypt barred Palestinians from entering from Gaza on Tuesday after PA employees pulled out of the crossing and Hamas officers took their place, Reuters reported.

The dispute over the border stems from a rift between the Western-backed PA and Hamas who took control of Gaza more than a decade ago after a brief civil war.

PA employees were deployed to Gaza’s border crossings with Israel and Egypt in 2017, a move that largely opened up Rafah for two-way traffic. This was achieved after Egyptian mediation led to a Palestinian reconciliation deal, which has since faltered.

On Sunday, the PA announced it will pull out from Rafah, accusing Hamas of undermining its operations and detaining some of its workers. Since May, the crossing has been operating daily after periodic openings for many years.

A Palestinian official who maintains close contacts with Egypt told Reuters that Cairo had decided to open the Rafah crossing only to Palestinians returning to Gaza, after the PA personnel withdrew.

The official added that Egypt showed its “disappointment at the faltering of the 2017 reconciliation agreement”.

But an Egyptian official in Cairo said he did not expect Rafah to be shut completely, adding that his country recognizes the importance of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and “Rafah crossing is an important access point for Palestinians.”

The official asserted that his country would not abandon its mediation efforts.

Speaking to Reuters, Brigadier-General Yehya Hammad, the Hamas-appointed director of the crossing, indicated his men completed their deployment and were ready to operate the passage.

After Hamas personnel took up their posts, the body of a Palestinian who had died in Cairo and two women accompanying the coffin were allowed to enter Gaza. The women’s passports were stamped by Hamas officers. A first bus with passengers from Egypt then arrived, with more arriving later Tuesday.

