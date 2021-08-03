Raging Fires Brought 'Under Control' in Turkey

Al BAWABA - As fires rage in Turkey, the Ankara government says they are slowly being brought under control. In the last week there had been a total of 132 blazing forest fires mostly around in the southern provinces of the country.

“Turkish firefighters continue to battle to control the blazes that are tearing through forests near Turkey’s beach destinations. Mass evacuations & lack of fire fighting resources” ⁦@MehmetGuzelap⁩ & ⁦@suzanfraser⁩ #ClimateCrisis #TurkeyFires https://t.co/kk5juYlbZd — 💧Vince Mahon (@vjmahon) August 3, 2021

The wildfires which started on 28 July and so far have killed at least eight people according to the Turkish TRT website. It added the Turkish firefighters, locals and volunteers have been working non-stop to put out the fires.

Wild fires are currently tearing up the world, & many countries are seeing the worst fires on record. In my home country TR, 10s of 1000s of acres of coastal forest is up in flames.

-1/5 pic.twitter.com/4UcdjSZCeH — MΞMO AKTEN (@memotv) August 2, 2021

The Turkish Agriculture and Foreign Minister Bekir Pakdemirli says 125 of these fires had been brought under control according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency.

107 of the wildfires which have swept across #Turkey in recent days are now "under control", Turkish Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli has saidhttps://t.co/JBxL3QbtVx — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) August 1, 2021

Turkey's Communications Director Fehrettin Altun asked people not to fall for misinformation regarding the fires on social media. "Please let's rely on the official authorities' statements," he said, the news agency added.

Reports on the social media suggest that fires erupted in 32 towns and that 10,000 people have been evacuated due to extreme weather conditions hitting Europe this summer.

“Our state is working to put out the fires, compensate for the losses and rebuild the damaged areas” https://t.co/BDvOKVJQib pic.twitter.com/S04FqKcKmc — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile the Turkish president Recip Tayib Erdogan tweeted the “Our state is working to put out the fires, compensate for the losses and rebuild the damaged areas.”