Raging Fires Brought 'Under Control' in Turkey

Published August 3rd, 2021 - 11:03 GMT
Raging fires in Turkey
A massive wildfire engulfs the Mediterranean resort of Marmaris this week. (Yasin Akgul/AFP)

Al BAWABA - As fires rage in Turkey, the Ankara government says they are slowly being brought under control. In the last week there had been a total of 132 blazing forest fires mostly around in the southern provinces of the country.

The wildfires which started on 28 July and so far have killed at least eight people according to the Turkish TRT website. It added the Turkish firefighters, locals and volunteers have been working non-stop to put out the fires.

The Turkish Agriculture and Foreign Minister Bekir Pakdemirli says 125 of these fires had been brought under control according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency.  

Turkey's Communications Director Fehrettin Altun asked people not to fall for misinformation regarding the fires on social media. "Please let's rely on the official authorities' statements," he said, the news agency added.

Reports on the social media suggest that fires erupted in 32 towns and that 10,000 people have been evacuated due to extreme weather conditions hitting Europe this summer.

Meanwhile the Turkish president Recip Tayib Erdogan tweeted the “Our state is working to put out the fires, compensate for the losses and rebuild the damaged areas.”

