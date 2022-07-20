Ranil Wickremesinghe Wins Vote, Becomes Sri Lanka's New President

Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen by the parliament to be the new president, Sky News Arabia reported on Wednesday.

After the escape of the former Sri Lankan president due to massive protests against fuel prices and the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Angry Sri Lankan demonstrators entered the presidential palace forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was appointed as president in 2019, to resign and flee the country on 14 July 2022.