Rashida Tlaib urges U.S. Congress not to fund Apartheid Israel

US-Palestinian Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a tweet on Wednesday that the US Congress must stop funding Israeli apartheid in Palestine.

“Congress must stop funding apartheid,” the US congresswoman wrote.

I am getting sworn in for the third time today.



When I walk onto the House floor, I bring so many people with me. From my ancestors to the community that raised me, my roots never leave me. Thank you to all who believed in the possibility of someone like me serving in Congress. pic.twitter.com/dKCIRRpMCC — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 3, 2023

Tlaib noted that the year 2022 was one of the deadliest years for Palestinians on record, adding that “Israeli forces and settlers killed more than 200 Palestinians, including more than 50 children.”

She also shared a tweet from the US-based group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), showing video footage of Israeli occupation forces destroying homes and other infrastructure in Masafer Yatta, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

"Not even one week into 2023, the new far-right apartheid government is moving to ethnically cleanse entire communities—which would displace more than 1,000 Palestinian residents," said @reprashida. "All with American backing, bulldozers, and bullets." https://t.co/xPaoZgxJ66 — Common Dreams (@commondreams) January 4, 2023

“Just days after the new Israeli government is sworn in, families in Masafer Yatta are already facing more ethnic cleansing,” Tlaib tweeted.

“The Israeli military’s ongoing expulsion of Masafer Yatta residents will now be accelerated at an even faster rate. Don’t look away. Save Masafer Yatta,” she added.

“Not even one week into 2023, the new far-right apartheid government is moving to ethnically cleanse entire communities, which would displace more than 1,000 Palestinian residents, including 500 children, All with American backing, bulldozers, and bullets,” Tlaib concluded.