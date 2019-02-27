Red Alert: Taliban Worry of India-Pakistan Tension as Affecting on-Going Afghan Peace Process

Tensions are mounting in Kashmir after Indian airstrikes on Pakistan (Twitter)

Expressing concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban on Wednesday said ongoing clashes between the countries would harm the Afghan peace process.

The Taliban statement came as its representatives negotiate a peace deal with U.S. officials in the Qatari capital of Doha to end the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan.

"The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process," Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in the statement, adding that India should cease "any further violence in Pakistan."

India on Tuesday said its air force had destroyed a camp of the Jaish-e-Muhammad militant group inside Pakistan while on Wednesday Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian Air Force jets and arrested two Indian pilot.

