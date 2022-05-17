Rep. Rashida Tlaib Introduces a 'Nakba Resolution' in The US Congress

ALBAWABA - Its trending and its historic. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has a introduced in the US House of Representative a "Nakba Resolution".

It asks to House to adopt this piece of legislation to recognize the Nakba (Catastrophe), a term used to recognize the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that were turned into refugees as the state of Israel was created in 1948.

US: Tlaib Presents Resolution For Congress To Recognise Palestine Nakba pic.twitter.com/AGqPqmvzeE — #ShireenAbuAkleh (@palestinetimePT) May 17, 2022

The resolution is being co-sponsored in the US Congress of Tlaib's by her fellow lawmakers that include Betty McCollum, Marie Newman, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

La deputata statunitense Marie Newman ha dichiarato di essere onorata di essere una co-sponsor originale di una risoluzione introdotta dalla deputata Rashida Tlaib che riconosce la Nakba palestinese. pic.twitter.com/GTmdT8MWrR — Buon weekend (@buonweekend) May 17, 2022

The "Nakba Resolution" was introduced a day after the Palestinians remembered the expulsion from their traditional homelands that included Irgun Zionists terrorists - who subsequently become Israel's leading politicians - to pave way for the Jewish state.

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American legislator, introduced the resolution on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba. She wrote: “This Sunday was a day of solemn remembrance of all the lives lost, families displaced, and neighborhoods destroyed during the violent and horror of the Nakba. The scars bourn by the close to 800,000 Palestinians who were forced from their family homes and their communities, and those killed are burned into the souls of the people who lived through the Nakba.”

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has said she introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the Palestinian Nakba, a day after Palestinians marked the Nakba’s 74th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LeNwJEnHJO — BCP.PALETINE (@BPaletine) May 17, 2022

Her action, a clear advocacy for Palestinian rights, has gone viral on the social media with posts, tweets and support. This is needless to say that some people on the social media are cynical about such a move: