Reports Claim: Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Assassinated Near Tehran

A nuclear scientist dubbed 'father of the Iranian bomb' has been assassinated, state-run media reports.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi - a professor of physics and former officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard - was the target of a 'terrorist operation' near Tehran, reports claim.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, a former IRGC brigadier general often referred to as the father of #Iran's nuclear program, has reportedly been assassinated in Damavand, near Tehran.



Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi was named in UN sanctions resolutions because of his work on suspected nuclear weapons development.

He has been named 'Iran’s nuclear Qassem Soleimani'.

Soleimani, a major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was assasinated in a US drone strike in January this year.

