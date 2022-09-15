Rescuers Pull out a Body From Rubble in Jordan's Building Collapse

Another body was pulled out by rescue teams in Jordan following the collapse of a building in Jabal Luweibdeh in the capital Amman rising the death toll to 10, Jordan's local media reported on Thursday.

At least 14 others were injured in the horrific incident which took place on Tuesday afternoon. Jordanian Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated that teams have been working hard to rescue people who were stuck inside the rubble following the collapse of a 3-story building in the capital.



Yesterday night, a 4-month-old baby girl called Malak was pulled out safe of the ruins spreading hopes among Jordanians of the possibility to take out the rest alive.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh ordered to open an investigation on Tuesday to define the reasons behind the building collapse.

عاجل | لحظة إخراج طفلة 4 شهور من تحت أنقاض عمارة #اللويبده



في حفظ الرحمن ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1uz4PurDYH — أهل الهمة - الجامعة الأردنية (@hemmehJU) September 14, 2022

According to local sources, rescue teams in Jordan didn't stop and they are still working for more survivors.