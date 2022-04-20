  1. Home
Residents Return to Kyiv But They Are Warned Not to 'Rush' Home

Published April 20th, 2022 - 07:42 GMT
City of Brovary
City of Brovary outside Kyiv (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv have begun returning to their homes after leaving for safer places since Russia launched the war, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said Tuesday and as quoted by Anadolu.


The situation however, it is still fluid as news being posted on the social media. In one case its being reported the city administration has to told people to delay their return primarily for security reasons.

Other posts show the situation is still not so safe in the Kyiv and its sorronding region with many dead and bodies being collected.

 Other posts have shown people are still cautious people. Returning to their homes is all very well but what about the potential for renewed bombing as the situation continues to be unstable.

However, its been reported there are literally queues of kilometers with people seeking to return to the Ukraine capital.

There are conflicting news coming out from the Kiev mayor. One earlier post he warned of caution.

Here is what is currently being reported by Anadolu: Klitschko noted there are currently 2.1 million people in Kyiv and said the city is slowly coming back to life because most residents have returned.

But he said it should be taken into account, however, Kyiv is under the threat of missile attacks, urging residents who are in safer places not to rush home. Klitschko is also saying the city's administration is doing their utmost to provide necessary services to residents, including the extension of the working hours of the metro.

"Not all bridges are open to traffic. The city has many barricades necessary for defense and security," he added.

