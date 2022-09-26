  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Retired Servicemen Protest Outside Parliament in Lebanon

Retired Servicemen Protest Outside Parliament in Lebanon

Published September 26th, 2022 - 12:21 GMT
Servicemen try to raid the Lebanese parliament
Servicemen try to raid the Lebanese parliament (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Retired servicemen, Monday, protest outside the Lebanese parliament demanding pay rises to keep up with the spiking costs in living standards.  

The protests come at a time during which Lebanese deputies discuss the 2022 Lebanese budget. The retired servicemen tried to storm parliament but where unable to because of security forces. 

Local sources say gas canisters were used to stop the servicemen from entering the parliament building.

However, this is the first time they have resorted to such action. The social media has been rife in their coverage both in Arabic and English.

   

Tags:BeirutLebanonNajib MiqatiMichel Aoun

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...