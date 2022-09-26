Retired Servicemen Protest Outside Parliament in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Retired servicemen, Monday, protest outside the Lebanese parliament demanding pay rises to keep up with the spiking costs in living standards.

A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside of the Lebanese parliament, where lawmakers attend a parliament session to approve the 2022 budget in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2022. 📸 epa / Wael Hamzeh #Lebanon #crisis #protests #banks #epaimages pic.twitter.com/AFiCR9XGHE — european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) September 26, 2022

The protests come at a time during which Lebanese deputies discuss the 2022 Lebanese budget. The retired servicemen tried to storm parliament but where unable to because of security forces.

Crowds of retired military personnel gather outside the Lebanese parliament in protest of a clause in the budget that affects their compensation. pic.twitter.com/lHDrIiRDAx — Beirut.com (@BeirutCityGuide) September 26, 2022

Local sources say gas canisters were used to stop the servicemen from entering the parliament building.

للمرة الأولى.. متظاهرون يقتحمون ساحة مجلس النواب اللبنانيhttps://t.co/WJOGI4pWN5 — قناة الحرة (@alhurranews) September 26, 2022

However, this is the first time they have resorted to such action. The social media has been rife in their coverage both in Arabic and English.