Rights Groups Call for Ban of Russia, Iran Firms in Post-Assad Syria

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad during an interview on January 20. (Joseph Eid / AFP)

A Syrian rights group has called for prohibiting Russian and Iranian companies from taking part in the reconstruction process in the country as long as the Bashar al-Assad regime stays in power.

In a statement on Tuesday, Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said both Russia and Iran have backed the regime during the civil war in the country and their role in reconstruction can boost chaos there.

The statement blamed Russia and Iran for violations in Syria as they stood by the regime.

The SNHR said a reconstruction process with only a political solution can provide stability in Syria.

On some international platforms, Russia has been voicing for a while that the situation became normal in Syria and reconstruction process can begin.

On Sept. 1, Iran announced that they had signed agreements with the Assad regime regarding building of infrastructure, houses and railways.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

This article has been adapted from its original source.