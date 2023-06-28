Riots in France's Nanterre after teen killed by police

ALBAWABA - Clashes reported in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday night after a teenager was killed by the French police.

According to media outlets, the 17-year-old was shot dead by a policemen after the individual after he allegedly "rejected to comply with unspecified orders."

According to French prosecutors, the young boy "broke road rules and failed to stop to traffic check" when he was in the Paris suburb early on June 27.

French government increasted security presence in the region and deployed riot police and firefighters as more tension is expected after the death of the young boy.

BREAKING: Riots in Nanterre, France, after 17 year old was killed by police.pic.twitter.com/0Z44WnKCzQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 27, 2023

Demonstators lightned several fires and engaged in localized vandalism as they boke bus stop and threw firecrackers toward police as a protest to police brutality.

In response, policemen fired tear gas and dispersion grenades with the aim to disperse the demonstrators.

A video was shared online showing two policemen a Mercedes AMG car when one of whom shoots as the driver pulls away.

At least nine people were arrested in the clashes that erupted in Nanterre on Tuesday.

Many campaigns were shared on social media calling people to be part of the protests in Nanterre and achieve justice to the death of the 17-year-old boy.

Many people shared the photo of the French boy on Twitter and wrote: "May justice worthy of the name honor the memory of this child."