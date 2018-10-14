Riyadh Rejects Threats of Sanctions, Political Pressure in Missing Journalist Affair

A woman holds a portrait of missing journalist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP/File)

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed its rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it whether by alluding to economic sanctions, using political pressure or repeating false accusations.



An official Saudi source said that Saudi Arabia, from its leading stance in the Arab and Muslim world, has played a leading role throughout history to achieve stability and security in the region and the world, as well as to combat terrorism and extremism.



He added that the kingdom continues to work with brotherly and friendly countries to promote these goals.



“These weak endeavors like those before it will end in demise, and the government and people of Saudi Arabia will remain steadfast as usual, regardless of circumstances or pressures,” the source said.



He added the kingdom’s economy is influential, and that any action against the kingdom will be responded to with greater reaction.



He said that the kingdom’s economy is only prone to being affected by international circumstances.



The source said that the kingdom appreciates the support of allies in the face of an organized campaign of false allegations, and values the voices of reason who have employed wisdom and not rushed to conclusions that “aim to achieve the goals of hidden agendas and have nothing to do with finding the truth.”





This article has been adapted from its original source.