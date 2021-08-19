  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Roadside Bomb Kills 5, Injures Dozens on Pakistan's Ashura Day

Roadside Bomb Kills 5, Injures Dozens on Pakistan's Ashura Day

Published August 19th, 2021 - 10:34 GMT
Roadside bomb kills 5
Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Lahore on August 18, 2021, to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Highlights
Roadside bomb kills 5 on Ashura day.

At least 5 people were killed and 41 were injured in a bomb explosion during an Ashura day celebration in Pakistan, media reports announced on Thursday.

The roadside blast took place in the Bahawal Nagar in the Punjab province of Pakistan during Ashura procession by Shiite Muslims.

Several videos and photos were shared on social media with graphic imageries of police rushing to help injured people in the blast.

Furthermore, police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat have confirmed the bombing, according to media sources.

Tags:Ashura dayPakistanbomb

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...