Roadside Bomb Kills 5, Injures Dozens on Pakistan's Ashura Day

At least 5 people were killed and 41 were injured in a bomb explosion during an Ashura day celebration in Pakistan, media reports announced on Thursday.

The roadside blast took place in the Bahawal Nagar in the Punjab province of Pakistan during Ashura procession by Shiite Muslims.

#BREAKING: 5 killed and 41 injured in a bomb explosion on Ashura procession of innocent Shia mourners in Bahawal Nagar of Punjab in Pakistan. Blast happened two hours ago yet there isn’t much reportage in Pakistan media. Instructions to ignore a Shia tragedy? pic.twitter.com/ScEXBngBPV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 19, 2021

Several videos and photos were shared on social media with graphic imageries of police rushing to help injured people in the blast.

Furthermore, police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat have confirmed the bombing, according to media sources.