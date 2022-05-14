Rotterdam Court Allows Return of 12 ISIS Women, 29 Kids

The Rotterdam Court in the Netherlands ruled Thursday that the government should bring back 12 Daesh/ISIS women and their 29 children from Syria.

The court ruled that the women and children should be brought back to the country within four months if the Dutch Prosecutor's Office does not want to lose the right to prosecute them, according to a report by public broadcaster NOS.

The Netherlands wants to prosecute women who have gone to Syria to join the terrorist group.

The decision, which was leaked to the media, was made in a closed session and later confirmed by the court spokesperson speaking to NOS, according to the report.

It was also reported that the court in previous cases had never decided to bring such a large group of suspected Daesh/ISIS members back to the country in such a period.

In previous cases, a six-month period was given by the court to bring Daesh/ISIS women back to the Netherlands, while a decision on the four-month period was made for the first time.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Dutch government brought back five women and 11 children who were suspected of being members of the terrorist organization or planning a terrorist attack from a camp in northern Syria.

It was reported that the government, which is not in favor of bringing back Daesh/ISIS women, decided on doing so to avoid losing the investigation right.

The Dutch Prosecutor's Office demanded an eight-year prison sentence for being a member of a terrorist organization for a woman who was brought back to the country on Wednesday.