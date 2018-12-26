Rouhani Sends Christmas Greetings to World Leaders

Iranian President Rouhani sent out holiday greetings to various world leaders this Christmas (AFP/ File Photo)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent out holiday greetings to various world leaders this Christmas, Iranian News Agency ISNA [Islamic Students News Agency] reported on Tuesday.



Calling Jesus "the prophet of peace and friendship" Rouhani said that he hopes that "on the eve of New Year, we take advantage of the teachings of the divine prophets to work with solidarity and sympathy to spread justice."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif chose to use a verse from the Quran to honor Christmas on social media on Monday.

"May the blessings of the birth of Jesus usher peace and joy to all in 2019," Zarif wrote after quoting from Ali Imran, the third surah in the Quran, saying " "Mary, God gives you good tidings of a Word from Him whose name is Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary; high honored shall he be in this world and the next, near stationed to God. "