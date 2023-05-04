RSF storm Indian embassy in Sudan

ALBAWABA - Sudan's Rapid Support Forces stormed the premises of the Indian embassy in the capital Khartoum Thursday, according to news reports emerging from the East African nation.

Sky News said that the ambassador's office was also attacked.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities and it was not clear if anybody was in the premises at the time of the attack.

On Tuesday, the Indian government shut down its embassy in Khartoum and shifted its staff and operation to Port Sudan, a city on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan.

India also evacuated 155 nationals from Sudan on Tuesday.

#عاجل | الخارجية السودانية: قوات الدعم السريع اقتحمت مقر السفارة الهندية في الخرطوم pic.twitter.com/bSbaxbBE2n — يني شفق العربية (@YeniSafakArabic) May 4, 2023

An armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan, namely the army and the Rapid Support Forces, began on April 15.

The Sudanese Health Ministry said more than 500 people, including fighters, were killed and 4,500 others were wounded.