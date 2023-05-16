Rudy Giuliani sued over sexual assault allegations

ALBAWABA - Former New York lawyer and famous lawyer Rudy Giuliani is being sued by a former associate, Noelle Dunphy for $10 million over sexual assault allegations.

Ex-employee, Dunphy, accused Giuliani of forcing her to work in highly unprofessional circumstances, coercing her to work naked while he was intoxicated and blurting out racist comments at work.

She claimed that he was constantly asking her to “relieve his sexual needs” as it was part of the job description. The ex-employee filed the lawsuit in New York state on Monday.

The @GOP's Orange Overlord used Giuliani to secure $2M payments for pardons. Hey @GOPoversight, here's a REAL crime, with real people, and real witnesses who actually exist. https://t.co/YYeHD79WKW — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) May 15, 2023

The lawsuit details the former employee’s allegations, where she says that Giuliani started abusing her almost immediately after she started working for him back in 2019, when he was working as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Dunphy recorded her interactions with Giuliani where it’s clear that he continuously would demand sexual favors, in addition to racist and anti-semitic remarks. She’s also suing Giuliani for wage theft, where she claims that she wasn’t paid her promised salary.

Giuliani’s lawyer “vehemently” denied the allegations, describing it as "pure harassment and an attempt at extortion."

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself, and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” Associated Press reported citing Giuliani’s communications adviser, Ted Goodman.