Russia Adds 2,186 Covid-19 Cases Bringing New Infections Total to 15,770

Russian authorities confirmed 2,186 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the new daily record, bringing the total infections to 15,770.

The death toll rose to 130 as 24 more people died from the COVID-19, disease caused by the coronavirus, over the last 24 hours, the emergency team said in a statement.

A total of 246 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Saturday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,291.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries, infecting more than 1.77 million, since it first emerged in China in December. The global death toll is nearing 109,000, while nearly 405,000 patients have recovered.

