Russia and Algeria sign collaborative agreements

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sign a number of collaborative agreements, as high-profile delegations from both countries met today at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Tebboune's main goal behind making the trip is to strengthen ties between the two nations, as Moscow is regarded as the number one contributor of weapons and military systems by more than 50% to the Algerian army. Meanwhile, Algeria occupies the third spot on Russia's list of countries that import weapons.