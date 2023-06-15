Breaking Headline

Missile, North Korea

2 North Korean missiles fall in Japan

June 15th, 2023
ALBAWABA - North Korea launched two missiles on Thursday. The two missiles landed in Japan's economic waters, according to Japanese authorities. The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said earlier on Thursday ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia and Algeria sign collaborative agreements

Russia and Algeria sign collaborative agreements

Published June 15th, 2023 - 01:27 GMT
Russia and Algeria
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sign a number of collaborative agreements, as high-profile delegations from both countries met today at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Tebboune's main goal behind making the trip is to strengthen ties between the two nations, as Moscow is regarded as the number one contributor of weapons and military systems by more than 50% to the Algerian army. Meanwhile, Algeria occupies the third spot on Russia's list of countries that import weapons. 

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...