Russia Attacks Fuel Tank in Lviv, Ukraine

At least five people were injured in explosions due to Russian missile attacks hitting a fuel tank near the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, said a local official on Saturday.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram that three large explosions took place as a result of two guided missile attacks on a fuel depot near Lviv, a city 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the border with Poland.

Kozytskyi added that no apartment building in the city was hit in the Russian air attacks.

Another rocket attack

Russia launched another rocket attack on Lviv, said the city’s Mayor Andriy Sadovyi later Saturday.

He said on Telegram that a Russian missile attack at 6.55 p.m. local time (2055GMT) produced three more powerful explosions.

Concert suspended

An open-air concert in the center of Lviv was interrupted due to warning sirens sounding before the Russian attack.

Members of the Lviv National Academy of Music Orchestra, performing in front of the opera and ballet building, went into shelters after hearing the sirens.

Hundreds of people attending the concert also fled for safety. Shortly afterwards, explosions could be heard, later identified as Russia hitting a fuel tank in the city center.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,035 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,650 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.