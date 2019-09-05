Russia Calls on G7 Nations to Invite Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Turkey could join the G7 nations alongside China and India, given its role in international affairs.

When asked about a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for Moscow's possible return to the group of the world's top economies, comprising the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, Putin said China and India will also make suitable members.





Russia was suspended from the G8 in 2014 due to its annexation of Crimea as well as its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. The group is now called G7.

"Turkey's work is also in demand and appropriate given its role in international affairs and in the region," Putin said, speaking at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual international forum held to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East. The Russian leadership also uses the sidelines of the event to discuss international and regional issues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.