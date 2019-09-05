Russia Calls on G7 Nations to Invite Turkey

  1. Home
Published September 5th, 2019 - 11:05 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin opens a plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum at far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on September 5, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)
Highlights
Putin says China, India, Turkey could join group of world's top economies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Turkey could join the G7 nations alongside China and India, given its role in international affairs.

When asked about a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for Moscow's possible return to the group of the world's top economies, comprising the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, Putin said China and India will also make suitable members.


Russia was suspended from the G8 in 2014 due to its annexation of Crimea as well as its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. The group is now called G7.

"Turkey's work is also in demand and appropriate given its role in international affairs and in the region," Putin said, speaking at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual international forum held to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East. The Russian leadership also uses the sidelines of the event to discuss international and regional issues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

