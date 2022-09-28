Russia Calls on UN to Discuss Nord Stream Leakage Attack

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea which the EU said was a ''result of a deliberate act.''

The 15-member Council will convene Friday upon Russia's request, according to diplomats.

Several European leaders accused Russia of causing the explosions and described the leaks as "sabotage."

Russia, however, denied any responsibility with the Kremlin saying that allegations about Russia's involvement in the suspected sabotage are "predictable, absurd and stupid."

Denmark's energy agency confirmed Tuesday three leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Danish Government inform Nordstream I & II maybe damaged forever and that it was an intentional act.



Russia is calling for a meeting at UN to discuss this.



The Russia-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline, originating in Russia and passing under the Baltic Sea to Germany, was constructed to double the volume of gas.

As soon as the construction finished, however, Germany decided to halt operations after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in February.

Russia halted gas flow from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Aug. 31.