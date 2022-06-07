Russia Claims Full Control of Severodonetsk

  1. Home
Published June 7th, 2022 - 10:50 GMT
Severodonetsk
A photograph shows an explosion in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops at eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 30, 2022, on the 96th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that forces have full control over residential areas in the disputed Severodonetsk area, east of Ukraine, Donbas region on Tuesday.

Fights between Ukrainian and Russian forces raged in the Severodonets where Russian forces were said to control around 70% of the area before announcing their full control.

Earlier, the Ukrainian mayor of Severodonetsk said there are fierce battles in the industrial area of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Russian forces have a numerical advantage in the battle for the industrial city. However, Ukrainian military forces have ‘every chance’ to fight back.

The Russian war on Ukraine started on February 24th when President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Millions of people were displaced since the start of the world, according to UN research.

