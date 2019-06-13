Russia: The Deal of Century is a Path That Leads to Nowhere!

Jordan and Russia are reliable partners in the political, economic and cultural fields, Russian Ambassador to Amman Gleb Desiatnikov said on Wednesday, highlighting the two countries’ “excellent” level of cooperation.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of Russia’s national day, the diplomat highlighted the two countries’ coordination and stances on regional and international issues.

Commenting on the so-called “deal of the century”, the ambassador said that the deal is a “path leading nowhere”, and expressed his country’s support for the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also said that the US decision to recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli territory was a “huge blow” to the cause, underscoring Syria’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

Regarding a boycott of the US-led Bahrain conference, Desiatnikov said that not only did China and Russia refuse to participate in the conference, but enthusiasm was low among Middle Eastern countries as well.

“We are extremely concerned about Washington’s endeavours to substitute a political solution with a set of economic incentives that undermine the two-state solution,” Desiatnikov stressed.





On the Syrian crisis, the ambassador said that his country has always been a strong supporter of a political settlement, highlighting Moscow’s role in developing UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and in the Astana talks, which led to a cease-fire agreement.

The return of Damascus to the Arab League’s proceedings would help speed up the peace process in Syria, he added.

On Jordanian-Russian economic cooperation, Desiatnikov noted that the two countries’ trade exchange hit a record $602.5 million in 2018, a number the ambassador mainly attributed to the Amman-hosted “Russian-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation Development”.

Russian-Jordanian economic cooperation was laid out by a cooperation agreement signed in 2017 between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Jordan Investment Commission, the envoy said, highlighting Russia’s investments in the Jordanian company, LADA Trading.

