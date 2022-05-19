Russia Expels 24 Italian Diplomats in Retaliatory Move

In a retaliatory move over the Ukraine war, Russia declared 24 Italian diplomats persona non grata on Wednesday.

The step was taken in response to the Italian authorities' "hostile actions" against 30 Russian diplomats, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They have to leave Russia within eight days, it added.

At least 3,778 people have been killed and 4,186 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to U.N. estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.3 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the U.N. refugee agency.